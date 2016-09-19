 
Guwahati, Monday, September 19, 2016
Those behind attack won’t go unpunished: PM


 
 NEW DELHI, Sept 18 - Prime Minister Narendra Modi today talked tough after the terror strike on an army camp in Uri, promising that those behind the “despicable and cowardly” attack would not go unpunished.

Strongly denouncing the attack, the Prime Minister saluted the soldiers who were martyred and said their service to the nation will always be remembered. “We strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Uri. I assure the nation that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished,” Modi tweeted on the incident in which 17 soldiers were killed and 19 injured.

“We salute all those martyred in Uri. Their service to the nation will always be remembered. My thoughts are with the bereaved families,” he said. Modi said he has spoken to Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on the situation in the wake of the terror attack. – PTI

