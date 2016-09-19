Vice President Hamid Ansari, who is leading the Indian delegation at the 17th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, said terrorism is one of the “most egregious sources of human right violations today” and its use as an instrument of state policy is to be unequivocally condemned.

The time has come “for our movement to recognise the need for concrete action in the fight against terrorism,” Ansari said while addressing the plenary meeting of the bloc in the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had made clear references to Pakistan’s support to terrorism without naming it at some world meets recently.

“We need to establish a mechanism within our movement that will ensure effective cooperation in combating terrorism, that is the main threat to security, sovereignty and development,” he said.

Ansari’s remarks came against the backdrop of India raising its concerns at various international fora over Pakistan’s support to cross-border terrorism. – PTI