 
Guwahati, Monday, September 19, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
India seeks concrete action against terror
NAM summit
 PORLAMAR (VENEZUELA), Sept 18 - Making a strong pitch against terrorism, India today sought “concrete action” and setting up of a mechanism by the 120 member countries of the NAM to ensure effective cooperation to combat the menace.

Vice President Hamid Ansari, who is leading the Indian delegation at the 17th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, said terrorism is one of the “most egregious sources of human right violations today” and its use as an instrument of state policy is to be unequivocally condemned.

The time has come “for our movement to recognise the need for concrete action in the fight against terrorism,” Ansari said while addressing the plenary meeting of the bloc in the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had made clear references to Pakistan’s support to terrorism without naming it at some world meets recently.

“We need to establish a mechanism within our movement that will ensure effective cooperation in combating terrorism, that is the main threat to security, sovereignty and development,” he said.

Ansari’s remarks came against the backdrop of India raising its concerns at various international fora over Pakistan’s support to cross-border terrorism. – PTI

City »
State »
  • Thousands take part in Pinkathon
  • 22 wards don’t have adequate open spaces
  • CM seeks opinions of elders on key issues
  • 'ISRO must build close links with varsities'
  • Move on surge pricing for trains decried
  • Pomp, gaiety mark Biswakarma Puja celebration
  • Projects of Govt depts reviewed
    		•
  • State registers dip in fertility rate
  • Public views on Citizenship Bill sought
  • NGT demands casualty figures from Govt
  • Massive erosion at Jirighat
  • Noted artiste Nandeswar Saikia passes away
  • Digital classroom opened at Doomdooma
  • BSNL distributes textbooks among flood-hit
  • KLNLF restrictions on sand supply
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Shillong museum figure among top 10 in India
  • 4 Trinamool MLAs join Cong in Manipur
  • Children’s Film Fest begins in Meghalaya today
  • Coca Cola banned in Manipur
  • Mizoram may emulate Kejriwal model in 2018
  • MGNREGA payment norms relaxed in Arunachal
  • Inclusion of Meetei/Meitei in ST list demanded
  • Meghalaya to plan restoration of mine areas
  • Arms seized from Dimapur-bound truck
  • 4 lakh bogus voters in Nagaland: ACAUT
  • GSU demands transfer of district officer
    		•
  • Bordoloi Trophy kicks off with drawn match
  • Leander among world’s best: Nadal
  • Ronchi makes his case as warm-up ends in draw
  • India’s Nagal goes down after brave fight
  • Pramanick grabs gold in ISSF’s Junior wc
  • Tiger Club emerge champions
    		•