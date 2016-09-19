 
Guwahati, Monday, September 19, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Uri attack takes India-Pakistan ties into unstable phase: Pak daily

 Islamabad, Sep 19 (IANS): The killing of 17 soldiers by militants in Jammu and Kashmir and New Delhi's reaction have taken Pakistan-India relations to an "unstable phase", a Pakistani daily said on Monday.

The Dawn described as "a highly volatile environment" Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh's branding of Pakistan as a "terrorist state" in the wake of the Friday attack on an army camp in Uri.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also declared that the masterminds of the attack would be punished.

The Dawn said the deadly attack and the Indian authorities' accusations against Pakistan have taken "Pakistan-India relations into a dangerous and unstable new phase".

The Indian military said the four gunmen who carried out the attack were "foreigners".

With Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif set to address the UN General Assembly this week, the Uri attack could catapult the Kashmir dispute to the forefront of global issues to be discussed in New York, the Dawn said.

"The war of words, at least from the Indian side, will not abate in the days ahead.

"India's automatic blaming of Pakistan for major violence in that country is very much a part of the problem," the daily said.

City »
State »
  • Thousands take part in Pinkathon
  • 22 wards don’t have adequate open spaces
  • CM seeks opinions of elders on key issues
  • 'ISRO must build close links with varsities'
  • Move on surge pricing for trains decried
  • Pomp, gaiety mark Biswakarma Puja celebration
  • Projects of Govt depts reviewed
    		•
  • State registers dip in fertility rate
  • Public views on Citizenship Bill sought
  • NGT demands casualty figures from Govt
  • Massive erosion at Jirighat
  • Noted artiste Nandeswar Saikia passes away
  • Digital classroom opened at Doomdooma
  • BSNL distributes textbooks among flood-hit
  • KLNLF restrictions on sand supply
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Shillong museum figure among top 10 in India
  • 4 Trinamool MLAs join Cong in Manipur
  • Children’s Film Fest begins in Meghalaya today
  • Coca Cola banned in Manipur
  • Mizoram may emulate Kejriwal model in 2018
  • MGNREGA payment norms relaxed in Arunachal
  • Inclusion of Meetei/Meitei in ST list demanded
  • Meghalaya to plan restoration of mine areas
  • Arms seized from Dimapur-bound truck
  • 4 lakh bogus voters in Nagaland: ACAUT
  • GSU demands transfer of district officer
    		•
  • Bordoloi Trophy kicks off with drawn match
  • Leander among world’s best: Nadal
  • Ronchi makes his case as warm-up ends in draw
  • India’s Nagal goes down after brave fight
  • Pramanick grabs gold in ISSF’s Junior wc
  • Tiger Club emerge champions
    		•