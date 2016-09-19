According to official sources, the meeting was attended by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Defence Minster Manohar Parrikar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Army Chief Gen. Dalbir Singh Suhag and other senior officials in the PMO, Defence Ministry and the Home Ministry. The meeting assessed the ground situation in bordering areas in States like Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Gujarat.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister was also briefed about the use of "incendiary" ammunition by the terrorists, though such ammunition can be found only with army establishments, a source said.

Former Army Chief Gen. Bikram Singh had said on Sunday that the presence of "incendiary" ammunition "only supports the point that it (the attack) was backed and sponsored by the Pakistani establishment".

The meeting was held shortly after the Home Minister reviewed the situation along the border and the Line of Control (LoC).

At a review meeting presided by Rajnath Singh earlier, the Home Ministry officials were directed to also coordinate with states like Punjab and Gujarat.

In Punjab, the bordering districts of Pathankot and Gurdaspur have been put on high alert.

India has put the blame on Pakistan for the Sunday morning attack, with the Prime Minister asserting that the perpetrators will not go unpunished.

Another soldier dies, Uri toll reaches 18:A 20-year-old soldier injured in the Uri terror attack died of injuries in a Delhi hospital on Monday, taking the toll to 18, officials said.

The soldier, identified as K.V. Janardan, died at the Army Research and Referral Hospital, a hospital official told IANS over phone.

"He lost his battle with life at 11.30 a.m. this morning," the official said.

Janardan was among three soldiers flown to Delhi for treatment following injuries sustained in Sunday's fidayeen attack in an army base camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir.

At least 17 soldiers were martyred in Kashmir in the Sunday morning attack.