The contest is open for students from Class IX to XII and the contestants may speak either in English or Hindi on the topic: ‘Reality shows on television do more harm than good’.

An amount of Rs 20,000 will be divided among the winners.Participation certificates will be presented to all the contestants. While invitations have been sent to more than 30 schools across the State, further details about the debate contest may be had from Amitabh Barooah, Secretary, HHMI Alumni Association, the e-mail added.