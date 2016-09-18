The militants rounded up including Sunder Dera, alias Rijak Dera, commander-in-chief of a KPLT faction, a defence ministry release said on Friday.

A large cache of arms, ammunition and incriminating documents were also recovered during the operation.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, the army and police launched simultaneous and multiple operations in West Karbi Anglong district on Thursday night, the statement said. During the confrontation with the armed terrorists, the troops "exercised maximum restraint and used minimum force' to ensure there was no collateral damage", it said.

The apprehended terrorists also include an area commander and vice chairman of the group who were instrumental in coordinating extortion, kidnapping and recruitment of new cadres.

Four rifles including one AK-47 rifle, grenades, live ammunition, extortion notices & receipts were recovered from the terrorists.

"KPLT, which is in a state of disarray due to the recent successful operations by security forces has suffered a crippling blow. The elimination of two hard-core KPLT cadres and apprehension of 14 cadres in the past one month has left the outfit leaderless and completely disorganized," the release said.