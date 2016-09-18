The name of an Assam native, Ameerul Islam, featured as the lone accused in the charge sheet.

Police filed the over 1,500-page charge sheet in the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court, charging the accused with rape and murder of the woman.

The victim was found dead on April 28 this year in her home by her mother Rajeshwari, who works as a casual labourer.

The accused was arrested on June 16 and is currently lodged in a jail near here.