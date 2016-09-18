 
Guwahati, Sunday, September 18, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Charge sheet in Kerala woman's rape-murder case

 KOCHI, Sept 17 (IANS): The Kerala Police on Saturday filed a charge sheet in a local court in the brutal rape-murder of a 27-year-old Dalit law student.

The name of an Assam native, Ameerul Islam, featured as the lone accused in the charge sheet.

Police filed the over 1,500-page charge sheet in the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court, charging the accused with rape and murder of the woman.

The victim was found dead on April 28 this year in her home by her mother Rajeshwari, who works as a casual labourer.

The accused was arrested on June 16 and is currently lodged in a jail near here.

City »
State »
  • Tax officers being trained to implement GST
  • Meeting of senior citizens of Chachal
  • Puja committee
    		•
  • Charge sheet in Kerala woman's rape-murder case
  • Army apprehends 8 hardcore KPLT militants
  • Inter-school debate contest on October 4
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Manipuri transgenders demand apology
  • Five killed in Mizoram landslides
  • 'Promote gas-based fuel cell technology'
    		•
  • Spain win doubles tie to clinch Group spot
  • Rohit fails but Mumbai maul NZ bowlers
  • WADA confirms another leak
  • Women's national hockey camp to start Sunday
    		•