The camp will set the momentum for the fourth Asian Champions Trophy starting from October 29 in Singapore, followed by a tour of Australia in November.

The camp will have 29 core probables -- Rajani Etimarpu, Savita, Sonal Minz, Deep Grace Ekka, Deepika, Sunita Lakra, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Hnialum Lal Ruat Feli, Namita Toppo, Rukmani Dodray, Ritu Rani, Lilima Minz, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Renuka Yadav, Lily Chanu Mayengbam, Nikki Pradhan, Narinder Kaur, Lalhlunmawii, Navdeep Kaur, Rani, Poonam Rani, Vandana Katariya, Anuradha Devi Thockchom, Preeti Dubey, Sonika, Anupa Barla, Jyoti Gupta, Punam Barla.

Speaking about the camp, chief coach Neil Hawgood said: "The Olympics was a major exposure for the players and they know now what it takes to be in the top league and play at the highest level."

"We take this as a positive learning and will work towards improving on our basics and further develop the game ahead of what promises to be a grueling season for the team.

"The girls will come back fresh from a three week break and will be vying to play some good hockey," Hawgood said.