"With this in mind, stakeholders should know that WADA is being consulted and taking action based on intelligence and advice from the very highest levels of international law enforcement; along with, top cyber security experts to ensure that the broader ADAMS remains secure," WADA said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier on Saturday, the hacker group published the names of another 11 athletes from five countries who had a therapeutic permission to use doping, reports Tass.

They include Britons Nicola Adams, the 2016 Olympic gold medallist in the women's boxing flyweight division; Laura Trott, the 2016 Olympic champion in cycling; Siobhan-Marie O'Connor, the Olympic silver medallist in swimming; and Olivia Carnegie-Brown (silver medallist in rowing); Danish bronze swimming medallist Jeanette Ottesen; representatives of Australia Kim Brennan (Olympic rowing champion), Alexander Belonogov (silver medallist in rowing) and cyclist Jack Bobridge; Spaniard Mireia Belmonte Garcia (Olympic swimming champion); German shooter Julian Justus and tennis player Laura Siegemund.

Earlier, the 'Fancy Bears' published the second half of documents confirming that WADA allowed 25 athletes from eight countries, including 14 medallists of the Olympic Games in Rio, to have therapeutic permissions to use banned substances for athletes' verified medical needs.

There was only one Russian athlete on that list -- boxer Misha Aloyan. According to the newly revealed data, his doping sample taken on August 21 was positive for Tuaminoheptane.

On September 13, the ‘Fancy Bear' group broke the ADAMS system to gain illegal access to the WADA database and published the first part of documents confirming that WADA had allowed some of the United States athletes to take banned substances.

The athletes included tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams; four-time Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles and basketball player Elena Delle Donne.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) press service told TASS that Biles and the Williams sisters had not been noticed in doping abuse at the 2016 Rio Olympics.