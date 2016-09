Spain win doubles tie to clinch Group spot



NEW DELHI, Sept 17 (IANS): Rafael Nadal and Marc Lopez fought off a brave challenge from the Indian duo of Leander Paes and Saketh Myneni in the doubles rubber to hand Spain an unassailable 3-0 lead in their Davis Cup World Group Play-off tie here on Saturday. The Indians troubled the gold medal winners at last month's Rio Olympics throughout the contest before going down 6-4, 6-7, 4-6, 4-6 in three hours and 23 minutes.