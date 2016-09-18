 
Guwahati, Sunday, September 18, 2016
Puja committee

 GUWAHATI, Sept 17 - In a recently held meeting, the Guwahati Barawari Puja Committee of Paltan Bazar decided to celebrate the platinum jubilee of Durga Puja and Kali Puja in a colourful manner along with cultural functions during the puja days.

A committee has been formed with East Guwahati MLA Siddhartha Bhattacharya as chief patron, GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania as advisor, Debashish Sengupta as president, Prantosh Roy as working president and Ravi Mishra as secretary, stated a press release.

