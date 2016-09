Meeting of senior citizens of Chachal



GUWAHATI, Sept 17 - The first executive meeting of the newly formed Brihattar Chachal Jestha Nagarik Sanmilani will be held on Sunday. The Sanmilani was formed during a meeting of senior citizens of the area at Rabindra Nath Das Bhawan on September 11 last. The meeting was presided over by Lohit Hazarika. A fifteen-member committee of the Sanmilani under the chairmanship of Jiban Chandra Sarma was also formed during the meeting, a press release said.