

A security jawan stands guard on a deserted road during the 70th day of curfew imposed in Srinagar on Friday. - PTI

A 14-year-old-boy identified as Momin Iqbal Ginai who was injured in the clashes between the security forces and protesters in Harwan area of Srinagar district died on Friday night, taking the toll to 89.

Giani was buried amid protests on Saturday. Clashes broke out after Ginai's burial following which around one dozen protesters and policemen were injured.

No one, however, sustained any serious injury, police said.

A Sub Inspector of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was injured when a mob pelted stones on the Srinagar-Leh highway at Wussan, 32 km from the state's summer capital.

The ITBP personnel dispersed the protesters and during the clashes, one person sustained a gunshot wound in his arm.

Clashes also erupted in south Kashmir's Anantnag town where police used tear smoke shells and pellets to disperse the protesters. Among the injured was a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) level officer.

Around a dozen civilians and security forces were injured in these clashes.

So far, 89 people, including 86 civilians and three policemen have died in the ongoing cycle of violence that started on July 9 after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was gunned down by the security forces on July 8.

The separatists have issued a fresh protest calendar, which is harsher than the previous one as there are no periods of relaxation in the new calendar.

The separatists have said no pedestrian or vehicular movement should take place in the valley in the next seven days except in cases of emergency.

All education institutions, main market and public transport has remained shut in the valley for the last 71 days.

Train services between the valley and Banihal town in Jammu region have remained suspended during this period.