"There is a high level committee which is inquiring into the Scorpene leak on our side. Similarly in France, DCNS and the French government have launched an inquiry. Based on this inquiry, we will see what needs to be done. Whether any mitigation measures are required or not," Lanba said at the launch of India's latest warship, Mormugao here.

"In preliminary investigation, it has been found that the leak did not happen in India but in the DCNS office in France," he added.

Data leaked from French company DCNS, that runs over 22,400 pages including crucial details of the Scorpene submarine programme of India, was reported by Australian newspaper The Australian.

An order by the Supreme Court of New South Wales has asked The Australian to hand over the documents to DCNS.

The Indian government has maintained that the leak will not affect the submarine programme or the capability of the vessel.

The Scorpene Class submarines are being built in Mumbai in collaboration with French defence company DCNS.