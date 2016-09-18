According to the officer, they have handed over all the documents related to the case to an eight-member CBI team, which reached Bihar's Siwan district on Friday.

The premier investigation agency of the country took over the case from the Siwan police, which had registered a case on May 13 this year, based on a FIR filed by the deceased's wife, Asha Ranjan.

On the basis of preliminary investigations, the local police have already said that Ranjan's killing was the result of a premeditated conspiracy.

The CBI registered the case under sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (an act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 27 of the Arms Act against unknown assailants, on the request of the Bihar Government and a subsequent notification issued by the central government.

Ranjan was shot dead on May 13 in a busy market area near Station Road in Siwan district of Bihar. He was the Siwan bureau chief of Hindi news daily 'Hindustan'.

The state government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising two Deputy Superintendents of Police, three Inspectors and five Sub-Inspectors, to trace the killers.

Meanwhile, Asha Ranjan has expressed happiness over the CBI probe into the case. "At last, the CBI has started the probe," she said.

She had urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday to ensure justice to her following the release of former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin from jail.

Shahabuddin, who is alleged to be behind Ranjan's killing, was released on bail on September 10 by the Patna High Court.