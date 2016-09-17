The special meeting, held under the presidentship of Anuj Kalita, president of the scribes’ body, discussed various problems faced by the scribes while discharging their regular duties.

The meeting also discussed about the provision of Recognition Card issued by the State Government to all the journalists, in addition to the district headquarter-based scribes, payment as per the recommendation of the Majithia Wage Board, etc.

On the other hand, the workshop was addressed by Keshab Kalita, Jagadish Patgiri, president and general secretary of Assam Working Journalists’ Association respectively.

Some legal aspects of news reporting were highlighted in the workshop. More than 200 journalists of the district participated in the workshop.