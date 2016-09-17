 
Guwahati, Saturday, September 17, 2016
Tinsukia scribes hold workshop
Correspondent
 TINSUKIA, Sept 16 - Along with a special general meeting of the Tinsukia District Journalists’ Association that was held at a hotel here on Sunday, a workshop for the scribes was also organised.

The special meeting, held under the presidentship of Anuj Kalita, president of the scribes’ body, discussed various problems faced by the scribes while discharging their regular duties.

The meeting also discussed about the provision of Recognition Card issued by the State Government to all the journalists, in addition to the district headquarter-based scribes, payment as per the recommendation of the Majithia Wage Board, etc.

On the other hand, the workshop was addressed by Keshab Kalita, Jagadish Patgiri, president and general secretary of Assam Working Journalists’ Association respectively.

Some legal aspects of news reporting were highlighted in the workshop. More than 200 journalists of the district participated in the workshop.

