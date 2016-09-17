 
Guwahati, Saturday, September 17, 2016
BJP leader feted at Diphu
Correspondent
 DIPHU, Sept 16 - The newly-appointed BJP president of East Karbi Anglong, Ratan Teron, was felicitated by party workers and supporters here on Thursday.

The East Karbi Anglong BJP chief was honoured with a traditional Karbi poho. During the felicitation programme, three BJP MLAs, namely Sum Ronghang, Joyram Engleng and Dr Numal Momin from Diphu, Howraghat and Bokajan constituencies respectively were present along with senior BJP workers.

Teron thanked all the BJP workers and supporters and sought cooperation from all sections of people in Karbi Anglong.

