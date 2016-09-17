AAJU silver jubilee function from today

ANN Service

AZARA, Sept 16 - The silver jubilee programme of the All Assam Journalists’ Union (AAJU) and the annual conference of its Kamrup district committee is scheduled to be held with a two day programme from tomorrow at Azara. Programmes of the celebration include flag hoisting, smriti tarpan, tree plantation, felicitation and open session. The open session to be held on Sunday will be graced by noted journalists Haidor Hussain and Ajit Kr Bhuyan, BC Medhi, Assistant Commissioner, Income Tax department, local MLA, RN Kalita, social worker Dr HC Medhi among others.