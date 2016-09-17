 
Guwahati, Saturday, September 17, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
AAJU silver jubilee function from today
ANN Service
 AZARA, Sept 16 - The silver jubilee programme of the All Assam Journalists’ Union (AAJU) and the annual conference of its Kamrup district committee is scheduled to be held with a two day programme from tomorrow at Azara.

Programmes of the celebration include flag hoisting, smriti tarpan, tree plantation, felicitation and open session. The open session to be held on Sunday will be graced by noted journalists Haidor Hussain and Ajit Kr Bhuyan, BC Medhi, Assistant Commissioner, Income Tax department, local MLA, RN Kalita, social worker Dr HC Medhi among others.

City »
State »
  • Biswakarma puja today
  • Enthusiasm marks Das Lakshan Parva
  • CM for sustained gas supply
  • Warrant against ex-poll official
  • BBCI inks MoU to create human resources
  • Release our personnel, Agri Dept tells NRC
  • Toilets for model village
  • Accused in hit-and-run case held
    		•
  • Raha village electrified after 70 years
  • Noa poses threat at Kalaigaon
  • Plea for new outlook on Sankaradeva
  • Golden jubilee prog of Golakganj Sahitya Sabha
  • AAJU silver jubilee function from today
  • BJP leader feted at Diphu
  • Tinsukia scribes hold workshop
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Ibobi to help start corpus fund for scribes
  • 6 dengue cases identified in Mizoram
  • ‘Internal dissent led to Arunachal development’
  • GHADC employees call of stir
  • Woman PREPAK ultra arrested
  • No-confidence against Mondal withdrawn
  • Females outnumber male voters in Mizoram
  • Blood donation camp held by CRPF in Tura
    		•
  • Feyenoord stun Man Utd as League starts
  • Biopic shows my journey: Dhoni
  • Narsingh’s dope case referred to CBI
  • Lopez hands Spain 1-0 lead
  • ACA to implement Lodha panel recommendations
  • Jagiroad football final
    		•