On September 24, Niren Shil, president of the branch will hoist the flag of the Sahitya Sabha and smriti tarpan will be performed by Aswini Ray Sarkar, local MLA. Saplings will be planted by a number of distinguished guests, including AS Talukdar, DFO, Dhubri, Sabyasachi Kashyap, Circle Officer, Golakganj and a few others. Quiz, poem recitation, art competitions and spot writing competitions on short plays and poems will also be organised. Kabita Lahiri, a collection of poems and a souvenir Simanta Sikha shall be released by Prof Hemanta Kakati and Prof Dwipendra Nath Adhikary respectively. A symposium will also be held on the occasion.

On September 25, besides organising competitions on Rabha, Jyoti and Parbati Prasad Barua’s songs, the open session will be addressed by Dr Parmananda Rajbongshi, chief secretary of the Asam Sahitya Sabha and a few invitees. Felicitation of the former office-bearers will also be held. In the evening, a colourful cultural programme will also be held where local and invited singers are expected to take part.

Handloom Expo: Under the auspices of the Assam Apex Weavers & Artisans Cooperative Federation Ltd (Artfed) and in collaboration with the Development Commissioner for Handlooms, Government of India, Ministry of Textiles, a national handloom expo 2016-17 was inaugurated recently amidst a large number of weavers, local people and dignitaries.

Dhiraj Choudhury, Deputy Commissioner, Dhubri inaugurated the expo and said that it would certainly enable the weavers of the State and outside to show their skill of weaving and the buyers would also be able to purchase various items of clothes. The inaugural function was attended by Dr Debajit Khanikar, ADC, MC Deka, General Manager, Artfed, Ghanakanta Das, Vice-Principal, PB College, Bikash Sharma, DIPRO and a few others. The expo will remain open till September 22 next.