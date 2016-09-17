The road could be washed away any time if more floods occur and the erosion, if not checked, Noa is likely to change its course damaging the Kanaklata Das Bio-diversity Park. Several lakhs of rupees had been spent last year in the name of protection of the road, but unplanned and substandard works did not serve any purpose, the locals alleged.

Flood-affected people of Kalaigaon also demanded immediate repair of damaged embankment of Noa river where it had changed its course during flood last year damaging houses and crops in several villages namely Rupatal, Bhehguri, Balipara, Shagunbahi, Gerua along with a part of Kalaigaon town.

The BTC administration sanctioned an amount of Rs 10 lakh for improvement of damaged embankment of Noa. Unfortunately, a group of people, illegally occupying the river bank at several places blocked the repair works. DN Hazarika, ADC of Udalguri, recently visited the sites following a directive from Udalguri Deputy Commissioner.