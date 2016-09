Jagiroad football final

Correspondent

JAGIROAD, Sept 16 - Bhalukaguri FC will take on Tiger Club, Bhangthaigaon in the final of the Naba Bora Memorial Football Tournament scheduled to be held on September 18. In the second semifinal played today at the Jagi Kalpataru Puthibharal play ground, Bhalukaguri trounced Konwargaon Football Eleven 3-0. Nabajyoti Bordoloi, Diganta Bordoloi and Utpal Bordoloi scored one goal each.