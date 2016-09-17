Stating this in a press release the ACA spokesman and vice president Devajit Saikia said, the members of the Legal Cell had a threadbare discussion on the timeline set by the Supreme Court panel for various step to implement the recommendations of the Justice Lodha Committee. The major timeline set by the Supreme Court is for framing a new constitution of the State association by September 30, appointment of a Electoral Officer by October 15, holding of election by the State association by November 15, among others.

In order to frame a new constitution, the Legal Cell of the ACA set up a three-member committee with Niloy Dutta, Tanmoyjyoti Mahanta and Devajit Saikia all senior advocates of the Gauhati High Court, to prepare a draft constitution in tune with the Lodha Committee recommendations. The Draft Constitution will be prepared within next ten days, and thereafter the State cricket body will undertake further action to bring a new constitution at the earliest.

That apart, the ACA has started a new innings of Assam Cricket Academy under the technical directorship of V Venkatram who is immensely experienced in running National Cricket Academy at Bengaluru as well as trained under a reputed Australian Cricket Academy. The Academy has started a four-day “Coach’s Education Program” to train up the newly recruited coaches, physiotherapists, trainers, video analysts of the Academy.

The ACA Academy will conduct a month-long coaching camp from September 24 in two phases to impart skill development program to about 150 U-16 boys from all districts.