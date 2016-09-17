

Feyenoord’s Tonny Vilhena (R) celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Manchester United at the De Kuip in Rotterdam, on Thursday. Feyenoord’s Tonny Vilhena (R) celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Manchester United at the De Kuip in Rotterdam, on Thursday.

For Feyenoord, it was just more of the same – Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team has won all five of its Dutch league matches.

The win was not the only surprise on a night that featured the fastest league goal, a stunning comeback, and a shock defeat for a European powerhouse at the hands of a Europa League debutant.

Feyenoord midfielder Tonny Trindade de Vilhena broke the deadlock in a tight Group A match when he side-footed the ball just inside David de Gea’s right-hand post in the 79th minute, after running onto a cutback from the right by Nicolai Jorgenson.

As United, playing without first-team regulars Wayne Rooney, Luke Shaw and Antonio Valencia, laid siege to the Feyenoord goal in search of an equalizer, Zlatan Ibrahimovic fired a low free kick through a wall of defenders in injury time, but reserve goalkeeper Brad Jones got down easily to block the effort.

Five days after losing 2-1 to cross-town rival Manchester City, United manager Jose Mourinho complained that Jorgenson was offside when he delivered the cross for Feyenoord’s goal.

“In that moment we were pushing and they capitalised because it is exactly at that moment where we lose the game,” he said. “We were double unlucky because it’s a clear offside.”

Elsewhere, Zenit pulled off a staggering comeback to win from 3-0 down with less than 15 minutes of regulation time left.

Maccabi looked to be cruising to a routine victory after Haris Medunjanin’s brace either side of a goal by Vidar Orn Kjartansson. But Aleksandr Kokorin launched an improbable Zenit comeback with a 77th-minute header and, four minutes later, Maccabi was down to 10 men when defender Eli Dasa was sent off for his second yellow card in two minutes.

Zenit capitalized almost immediately when substitute Mauricio scored, then two minutes later Giuliano equalized. Another substitute, Luka Djordjevic, completed Zenit’s great escape with a diving header in injury time for the winner.

But unlike Tel Aviv, another Israeli team – Hapoel Beer Sheva was on the right side of a stunning result at the San Siro.

Making its Europa League group stage debut after winning its first Israeli championship last season, Beer Sheva made the most of Inter’s faltering start to the season as new coach Frank de Boer seeks to rebuild following a Chinese takeover of the club.

Defender Miguel Vitor couldn’t have chosen a better time to score his first goal for Beer Sheva, tapping in from close range to give the visitors the lead in the 54th. Maor Buzaglo doubled the lead 15 minutes later, curling in a free kick. Bitton almost made it 3-0 shortly before full time but hit the crossbar. – Agencies