Blood donation camp held by CRPF in Tura
Correspondent
 TURA, Sept 16 - The 120 battalion of CRPF on Thursday organised a blood donation camp where a big group of CRPF personnel donated blood to help those in need.

The event was held at the headquarters of the 120 battalion. A team of doctors from Tura Civil Hospital led by Dr SK Marak and Dr TG Momin along with staff of the hospital helped in the blood donation programme.

“We wanted to contribute to a good cause as the blood we donate save a number of lives. We are just happy to be able to give back to society,” said a CRPF personnel after donating blood during the camp. “Some of the CRPFmen came from Mendipather, Baghmara, Mahendraganj and Williamnagar. We hope this kind of programme will enhance the goodwill of the force amongst the local population and build a strong police public relation,” said commandant of 120 BN CRPF, Rati Kant Behara.

