 
Guwahati, Saturday, September 17, 2016
Females outnumber male voters in Mizoram

 AIZAWL, Sept 16 - Mizoram has 7,22,739 voters including 3,68,757 female voters, according to the final voters’ list published by the State Election department.

Joint Chief Electoral Officer FJ Liantluanga said that female voters outnumbered their male counterparts by 14,775 votes.

Liantluanga said that the final publication of the voters’ list was delayed as the Election Commission of India instructed the State Election Commission not to publish final electoral roll in three districts – Mamit, Lunglei and Lawngtlai.

The Commission’s instruction came after Non-Government Organisations in the State obstructed the Election officials from conducting summary revision of electoral rolls in the six Bru relief camps in Tripura.

The NGO Coordination Committee demanded that only those Brus who return to Mizoram from Tripura should be enrolled in the State voters’ list and no one in Tripura should be enlisted in Mizoram’s electoral roll.

“We received the new instruction from the Election panel only recently to publish the voters lists in Mamit, Lawngtlai and Lunglei districts, where the Bru voters are enrolled,” he said. – PTI

