 
Guwahati, Saturday, September 17, 2016
No-confidence against Mondal withdrawn
Correspondent
 SHILLONG, Sept 16 - Meghalaya Assembly today did not take up the “No-Confidence Motion” against Speaker Abu Taher Mondal after Opposition member, James K Sangma from National People’s Party (NPP) withdrew the notice of the motion.

Mondal, presiding over the last day of the Autumn session of the Assembly, told the House that he received a letter from James K Sangma through the Assembly Secretariat that he has withdrawn the No-Confidence Motion against him.

Sangma earlier in his notice sought the removal of Speaker from the chair citing the Speaker’s inability to construct the new Meghalaya Assembly. The old Assembly building was gutted in a fire several years back.

Mondal from Congress scripted history on March 11, 2013 after he became the first non-indigenous legislator to assume the Speaker’s chair.

