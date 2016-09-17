Mondal, presiding over the last day of the Autumn session of the Assembly, told the House that he received a letter from James K Sangma through the Assembly Secretariat that he has withdrawn the No-Confidence Motion against him.

Sangma earlier in his notice sought the removal of Speaker from the chair citing the Speaker’s inability to construct the new Meghalaya Assembly. The old Assembly building was gutted in a fire several years back.

Mondal from Congress scripted history on March 11, 2013 after he became the first non-indigenous legislator to assume the Speaker’s chair.