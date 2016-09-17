Woman PREPAK ultra arrested



IMPHAL, Sept 16 - A woman militant of the outlawed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) has been arrested by Imphal West district police from her residence at Tera Loukrakpam Leikai here. The 30-year-old woman was arrested last evening in the presence of women police, said a release issued by Manipur police today. Investigation revealed that she had extorted a huge amount of money by serving demand letters to general people, businessmen and educational institutions for raising PREPAK funds, the release added. A case has been registered at Lamphel police station and probe is on, the release added. – PTI