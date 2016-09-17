“CEM Denang Sangma met the agitators and explained the HC order asking them to resume work. They, however, refused to believe him and continued the agitation.

A letter from DC of West Garo Hills, Pravin Bakshi explaining the situation as well as the Contempt of Court proceedings to follow was also not believed.

Later, a group of protesters met Bakshi in his chamber where the DC explained the entire situation. “The matter was resolved after they too received a faxed copy of the HC order,” said Bakshi.

The striking employees later held a meeting and called off their non-cooperation movement.