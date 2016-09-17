 
Guwahati, Saturday, September 17, 2016
GHADC employees call of stir
Correspondent
 TURA, Sept 16 - Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) in Tura was in chaos yesterday after agitating employees initially refused to call off their stir on the issue of non-payment of salaries for over nine months despite the Meghalaya High Court order asking them to resume work was passed on Wednesday. Agitating employees blocked the main entrances to the Council when employees came to report for duty after the HC order.

“CEM Denang Sangma met the agitators and explained the HC order asking them to resume work. They, however, refused to believe him and continued the agitation.

A letter from DC of West Garo Hills, Pravin Bakshi explaining the situation as well as the Contempt of Court proceedings to follow was also not believed.

Later, a group of protesters met Bakshi in his chamber where the DC explained the entire situation. “The matter was resolved after they too received a faxed copy of the HC order,” said Bakshi.

The striking employees later held a meeting and called off their non-cooperation movement.

