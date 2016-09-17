The officials said that 68 samples have been tested after the outbreak of dengue in West Bengal and neighbouring Assam, of which six people were found to be positive.

All the six patients reportedly got infected locally, the officials said adding that the detection was done with ELISA Reader installed at the Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, two persons coming from West Bengal, were found to be infected with Dengue by State Health department officials who were conducting screening of suspected Dengue cases at Lengpui Airport near Aizawl since August 17 last.

Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) State Nodal Officer Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma said that strict vigil had been maintained to prevent endemic situation due to the prevalence of Dengue in neighbouring Assam as well as West Bengal from where most of the people entered the State by flights. – PTI