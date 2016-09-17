 
Guwahati, Saturday, September 17, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
6 dengue cases identified in Mizoram

 AIZAWL, Sept 16 - At least six dengue cases have been identified in the ‘Sentinel Site’ established at Aizawl Civil Hospital during the last one month, officials today said.

The officials said that 68 samples have been tested after the outbreak of dengue in West Bengal and neighbouring Assam, of which six people were found to be positive.

All the six patients reportedly got infected locally, the officials said adding that the detection was done with ELISA Reader installed at the Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, two persons coming from West Bengal, were found to be infected with Dengue by State Health department officials who were conducting screening of suspected Dengue cases at Lengpui Airport near Aizawl since August 17 last.

Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) State Nodal Officer Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma said that strict vigil had been maintained to prevent endemic situation due to the prevalence of Dengue in neighbouring Assam as well as West Bengal from where most of the people entered the State by flights. – PTI

City »
State »
  • Biswakarma puja today
  • Enthusiasm marks Das Lakshan Parva
  • CM for sustained gas supply
  • Warrant against ex-poll official
  • BBCI inks MoU to create human resources
  • Release our personnel, Agri Dept tells NRC
  • Toilets for model village
  • Accused in hit-and-run case held
    		•
  • Raha village electrified after 70 years
  • Noa poses threat at Kalaigaon
  • Plea for new outlook on Sankaradeva
  • Golden jubilee prog of Golakganj Sahitya Sabha
  • AAJU silver jubilee function from today
  • BJP leader feted at Diphu
  • Tinsukia scribes hold workshop
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Ibobi to help start corpus fund for scribes
  • 6 dengue cases identified in Mizoram
  • ‘Internal dissent led to Arunachal development’
  • GHADC employees call of stir
  • Woman PREPAK ultra arrested
  • No-confidence against Mondal withdrawn
  • Females outnumber male voters in Mizoram
  • Blood donation camp held by CRPF in Tura
    		•
  • Feyenoord stun Man Utd as League starts
  • Biopic shows my journey: Dhoni
  • Narsingh’s dope case referred to CBI
  • Lopez hands Spain 1-0 lead
  • ACA to implement Lodha panel recommendations
  • Jagiroad football final
    		•