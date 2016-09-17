NRL DGM CSR Pankaj Kumar Barua handed over the first lot of four toilets symbolically to the beneficiaries yesterday as more are being lined up for handing over in the next few weeks. Surajit Duta, Project Manager of project partner Nanda Talukdar Foundation (NTF) was also present, a statement from NRL said.

Gandhigaon of Sarupathar Assembly Constituency is a backward village and none of the 76 villagers have proper sanitary toilets.

Only in recent months, the NRL has on its own initiative brought in electricity to the village. Ten families living on the other side of the railway line could not be given electricity, and were provided with solar kits under this project for which villagers have appreciated the NRL management.