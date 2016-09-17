 
Guwahati, Saturday, September 17, 2016
Release our personnel, Agri Dept tells NRC
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 16 - The Agriculture Department has requested the National Register of Citizens (NRC) Directorate to release its personnel for the ongoing pest-control drive against Army Worm in the State which is facing the worst pest attack since 1967 with 22 of the 35 districts being affected.

Official sources said the department has launched initiatives to control the pest attack on a war footing.

They added that personnel from the Agricultural Department had been helping in the NRC update work but now they need their full force for the pest control drive.

“We have written to the NRC Directorate to release our personnel,” said an official.

Sources said that the practice of engaging staff of the Agriculture Department in the other duties like NRC updation has severally affected the farming communities and agro-based economy of the State.

