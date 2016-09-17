Official sources said the department has launched initiatives to control the pest attack on a war footing.

They added that personnel from the Agricultural Department had been helping in the NRC update work but now they need their full force for the pest control drive.

“We have written to the NRC Directorate to release our personnel,” said an official.

Sources said that the practice of engaging staff of the Agriculture Department in the other duties like NRC updation has severally affected the farming communities and agro-based economy of the State.