 
Guwahati, Saturday, September 17, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
BBCI inks MoU to create human resources
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 16 - In an effort to generate human resources in oncology and augment technology transfer, Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, today signed an MoU with Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute, Hyderabad.

Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (BIACH&RI) is a NABH and NABL accredited cancer hospital with state-of-the-art technology for cancer diagnosis and treatment. It is a single-speciality hospital which was inaugurated in 2000 by the then Prime Minister of India.

On behalf of BBCI, the MoU was signed by Dr Amal Chandra Kataki, Director, while Dr KVVN Raju signed on behalf of BIACH&RI.

Dr Kataki said that the collaboration would improve the standard of patient care at BBCI and bring it at par with national and international standards.

“As per the MoU, doctors, medical physicists, and other technical staff from BBCI will be sent for advanced training to BIACH&RI at Hyderabad from time to time,” he said, adding that BBCI had earlier signed MoUs with the University of Manitoba in Canada, Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology at Guwahati, and with Assam Down Town University for clinical and research collaboration.

BBCI has started super-speciality and postgraduate fellowship courses for specialist doctors in various disciplines of oncology, which will supplement the initiative of the Government of Assam to establish oncology wings in all the medical colleges of the State.

A CME programme was also held on the occasion at BBCI today. Dr KVVN Raju, consultant surgical oncologist at BIACH&RI, Hyderabad spoke on the recent advances in surgical techniques for cancer surgery. Dr Deleep Kumar Gudipudi, consultant radiation oncologist from the same centre, delivered a talk on advanced radiotherapy techniques for the treatment of cancers.

City »
State »
  • Biswakarma puja today
  • Enthusiasm marks Das Lakshan Parva
  • CM for sustained gas supply
  • Warrant against ex-poll official
  • BBCI inks MoU to create human resources
  • Release our personnel, Agri Dept tells NRC
  • Toilets for model village
  • Accused in hit-and-run case held
    		•
  • Raha village electrified after 70 years
  • Noa poses threat at Kalaigaon
  • Plea for new outlook on Sankaradeva
  • Golden jubilee prog of Golakganj Sahitya Sabha
  • AAJU silver jubilee function from today
  • BJP leader feted at Diphu
  • Tinsukia scribes hold workshop
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Ibobi to help start corpus fund for scribes
  • 6 dengue cases identified in Mizoram
  • ‘Internal dissent led to Arunachal development’
  • GHADC employees call of stir
  • Woman PREPAK ultra arrested
  • No-confidence against Mondal withdrawn
  • Females outnumber male voters in Mizoram
  • Blood donation camp held by CRPF in Tura
    		•
  • Feyenoord stun Man Utd as League starts
  • Biopic shows my journey: Dhoni
  • Narsingh’s dope case referred to CBI
  • Lopez hands Spain 1-0 lead
  • ACA to implement Lodha panel recommendations
  • Jagiroad football final
    		•