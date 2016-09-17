Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (BIACH&RI) is a NABH and NABL accredited cancer hospital with state-of-the-art technology for cancer diagnosis and treatment. It is a single-speciality hospital which was inaugurated in 2000 by the then Prime Minister of India.

On behalf of BBCI, the MoU was signed by Dr Amal Chandra Kataki, Director, while Dr KVVN Raju signed on behalf of BIACH&RI.

Dr Kataki said that the collaboration would improve the standard of patient care at BBCI and bring it at par with national and international standards.

“As per the MoU, doctors, medical physicists, and other technical staff from BBCI will be sent for advanced training to BIACH&RI at Hyderabad from time to time,” he said, adding that BBCI had earlier signed MoUs with the University of Manitoba in Canada, Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology at Guwahati, and with Assam Down Town University for clinical and research collaboration.

BBCI has started super-speciality and postgraduate fellowship courses for specialist doctors in various disciplines of oncology, which will supplement the initiative of the Government of Assam to establish oncology wings in all the medical colleges of the State.

A CME programme was also held on the occasion at BBCI today. Dr KVVN Raju, consultant surgical oncologist at BIACH&RI, Hyderabad spoke on the recent advances in surgical techniques for cancer surgery. Dr Deleep Kumar Gudipudi, consultant radiation oncologist from the same centre, delivered a talk on advanced radiotherapy techniques for the treatment of cancers.