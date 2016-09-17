Barah, who was an assistant returning officer then, had lodged a case under Section 126 of the Representation of People’s Act against AGP leader Brindaban Goswami, the then AGP leader Apurba Bhattacharya and the then Telugu Desham Member of Parliament and now special secretary to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu, Ram Mohan Rao for holding a press conference (on April 2, 2006) allegedly in violation of the code of conduct.

Advocate Bijon Kumar Mahajan appeared on behalf of the accused. The court fixed the date for next hearing on November 22.

All the three accused appeared before the court today. The court said that Rao from now onwards may not necessarily appear in person and could be represented by his counsels.