 
Guwahati, Saturday, September 17, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Warrant against ex-poll official
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 16 - The Court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class), Kamrup (Metro) today issued a bailable warrant against S Ravi Barah for not appearing in the court in connection with a case related to violation of the election code of conduct in 2006.

Barah, who was an assistant returning officer then, had lodged a case under Section 126 of the Representation of People’s Act against AGP leader Brindaban Goswami, the then AGP leader Apurba Bhattacharya and the then Telugu Desham Member of Parliament and now special secretary to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu, Ram Mohan Rao for holding a press conference (on April 2, 2006) allegedly in violation of the code of conduct.

Advocate Bijon Kumar Mahajan appeared on behalf of the accused. The court fixed the date for next hearing on November 22.

All the three accused appeared before the court today. The court said that Rao from now onwards may not necessarily appear in person and could be represented by his counsels.

City »
State »
  • Biswakarma puja today
  • Enthusiasm marks Das Lakshan Parva
  • CM for sustained gas supply
  • Warrant against ex-poll official
  • BBCI inks MoU to create human resources
  • Release our personnel, Agri Dept tells NRC
  • Toilets for model village
  • Accused in hit-and-run case held
    		•
  • Raha village electrified after 70 years
  • Noa poses threat at Kalaigaon
  • Plea for new outlook on Sankaradeva
  • Golden jubilee prog of Golakganj Sahitya Sabha
  • AAJU silver jubilee function from today
  • BJP leader feted at Diphu
  • Tinsukia scribes hold workshop
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Ibobi to help start corpus fund for scribes
  • 6 dengue cases identified in Mizoram
  • ‘Internal dissent led to Arunachal development’
  • GHADC employees call of stir
  • Woman PREPAK ultra arrested
  • No-confidence against Mondal withdrawn
  • Females outnumber male voters in Mizoram
  • Blood donation camp held by CRPF in Tura
    		•
  • Feyenoord stun Man Utd as League starts
  • Biopic shows my journey: Dhoni
  • Narsingh’s dope case referred to CBI
  • Lopez hands Spain 1-0 lead
  • ACA to implement Lodha panel recommendations
  • Jagiroad football final
    		•