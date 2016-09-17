An official press release, quoting a statement of Chief Minister Sonowal, said that during his two-day Sivasagar district visit which culminated today, various individuals and organisations expressed their desire for uninterrupted gas supply to tea gardens and setting up of a super-speciality hospital in Sivasagar town as promised by the ONGC. According top priority to their requests, Sonowal requested Pradhan over telephone to fulfil the demands. Pradhan assured all cooperation in supplying gas to the small tea growers, besides starting construction work of the super-speciality hospital in Sivasagar soon.

It may be mentioned that Sonowal has been vociferously demanding setting up of a super-speciality hospital in Sivasagar since his stint as the AASU president. During the interaction with the citizens of Sivasagar on Thursday, the Chief Minister assured to take up the issues on priority and acted promptly, the release said.

Chief Minister Sonowal said, “People of Assam have reposed their faith on the present government in the State and it is the duty of the government to listen to all their grievances and take remedial action. Moreover, to understand the inherent feelings of the people, government is engaged in interactive programmes with the people,” Sonowal added.

Sonowal also reiterated that people should maintain a strict vigil on the activities of the Government which “is vital for good governance”. In order to make Assam one of the front-ranking states in the country, there must be synergy between the government, public representatives and the people and all have to work with utmost diligence and sincerity, Sonowal exhorted.