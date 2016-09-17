On the occasion, a special prayer known as ‘Shanti Dhara’ was conducted in the Digambar Jain temple, Fancy Bazaar where hundreds of devotees prayed to Tirthankar Mahavir for establishing peace in the strife-torn world and also for spreading the message of non-violence or Ahimsa.

A large procession was taken out from the Jain temple which concluded at Bhagwan Mahavir Dharma Sthal, MS Road, where a special ‘Abhishek’ on the image of Lord Mahavir was performed by the devotees.

Brahmakumari Archana Didi, who was specially invited from Kota (Rajasthan), spoke on the characteristics of Das Lakshan which were forgiveness, humility, simplicity, contentment, truthfulness, self-restraint, penance, sacrifice, voluntary poverty and celibacy.

The Jain community will observe ‘Kshamavani Parva’ or the ‘Festival of Forgiveness’ tomorrow.