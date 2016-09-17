 
Guwahati, Saturday, September 17, 2016
Enthusiasm marks Das Lakshan Parva
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 16 - The most important and revered religious festival of the Digambar Jain community known as ‘Das Lakshan Parva’ which began on September 6 concluded yesterday amidst enthusiasm and merriment.

On the occasion, a special prayer known as ‘Shanti Dhara’ was conducted in the Digambar Jain temple, Fancy Bazaar where hundreds of devotees prayed to Tirthankar Mahavir for establishing peace in the strife-torn world and also for spreading the message of non-violence or Ahimsa.

A large procession was taken out from the Jain temple which concluded at Bhagwan Mahavir Dharma Sthal, MS Road, where a special ‘Abhishek’ on the image of Lord Mahavir was performed by the devotees.

Brahmakumari Archana Didi, who was specially invited from Kota (Rajasthan), spoke on the characteristics of Das Lakshan which were forgiveness, humility, simplicity, contentment, truthfulness, self-restraint, penance, sacrifice, voluntary poverty and celibacy.

The Jain community will observe ‘Kshamavani Parva’ or the ‘Festival of Forgiveness’ tomorrow.

