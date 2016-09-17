

The Assam Tribune complex wears a festive look on the eve of Biswakarma puja, in Guwahati on Friday. – AT Photo The Assam Tribune complex wears a festive look on the eve of Biswakarma puja, in Guwahati on Friday. – AT Photo

Every year on this day, offices, workshops, business establishments, factories and other industrial and architectural units celebrate the puja in a grand manner that takes the form of festivities in the State, with brightly illuminated buildings and puja pandals in every locality.

Along with the rest of the State, Guwahati too is geared up for celebrating Biswakarma puja.

While the markets are bedecked with puja essentials, like colourful garlands, flowers, Biswakarma idols, etc., many big and small pandals have been set up in various parts of the city.

The Assam Tribune campus too has been brightly illuminated and grand preparations are afoot to revere the divine architect Lord Biswakarma. This will be the 69th edition of Biswakarma puja to be celebrated in the Tribune building premises. This year, the puja would be celebrated with a theme ‘save rhino’ to create awareness on preserving and protecting the rhino. As part of the celebration, a replica of a one-horned rhino would adorn the puja pandal.

The puja will start in Tribune campus at 8 am tomorrow and it will be followed by prasad distribution from 11.45 am onwards. Like every year, a nagara naam programme would be organized from 6.30 pm, which would be inaugurated by Editor of Asam Bani Dilip Chandan.