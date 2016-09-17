A BPF delegation led by BTAD chairman Hagrama Mohilary made the demand at a review meeting with the Home Ministry officials held at the North Block here today.

The meeting was chaired by Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Joint Secretary (Northeast), Satyendra Garg, while the BPF was represented by Rajya Sabha MP Biswajeet Daimary, Kampa Borgiory and Chandan Brahma, besides the chairman.

The BPF leaders, conveyed that routing of the Central funds through the Assam Government leads to delay, which hampers the development process. The leaders requested the Centre to make arrangements to transfer the funds directly to the BTAD.

He said that even after 13 years of signing of the BTC Accord not much progress has been made. He said that they fear that implementation of the Bodo Accord would also go the same way as implementation of the Assam Accord.

The BTAD chief said that the next meeting is scheduled to be held in October at Kokrajhar and officials of the Government of Assam would also join the meeting.

About the political development, he said that the Sonowal Government is likely to be expanded soon and a member from the BPF is likely to be accommodated in the council of ministers.