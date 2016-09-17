 
Guwahati, Saturday, September 17, 2016
State urges Centre to revive NE Industrial policy
Spl Correspondent
 NEW DELHI, Sept 16 - The State Government on Friday requested the Centre to revive and extend the North East Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy (NEIIPP) to encourage investments in Assam.

Extension of NEIIPP will be a key factor in bringing an industrial revolution in Assam, State Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary conveyed to Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman.

“We had a fruitful discussion on the extension of NEIIPP and also discussed about the financial difficulties faced by the Tocklai Tea Research Institute, Jorhat,” Patowary said.

The problems of the institute will be looked into by the ministry, Sitharaman assured. A proposal to incorporate an elaborate course on ‘Tea’ to be started for students around the world was also acknowledged by the Union Minister.

Patowary further said that he urged the Commerce and Industry Minister about shifting the head office of the Tea Board to Assam.

Meanwhile, Patowary, who also holds the portfolio of State Transport Minister also met Union Minister of Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari yesterday.

Every year 2,150 persons die in road accidents in Assam alone.

A group of ministers was constituted for policy making on road safety. “We discussed major concerns relating to safety of people on roads and during accidental and emergency situations at length. Our government is implementing these measures for the convenience and safety of the people of Assam,” he said.

