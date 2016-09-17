 
Guwahati, Saturday, September 17, 2016
Violence marks BTAD bandh
Correspondent

 
 KOKRAJHAR, Sept 16 - Sporadic incidents of burning of vehicles and a forest office were reported during the 12-hour BTAD bandh called by the Adivasi National Convention Committee today.

The bandh was called in protest against the eviction of Adivasi people who allegedly encroached forest land under Deosri forest in Chirang district by the Forest department on September 13.

Bandh supporters torched two autorickshaws at Satyapur which were on their way to Gossaigaon from Dingdinga to drop some passengers, and five dumpers near Bhumka under Gossaigaon police station this morning. However, no one was hurt in the incidents. Police arrested four bandh supporters in this connection.

On the other hand, suspected bandh supporters also set ablaze a forest office in the wee hours today at Siljani under Haltugaon Forest Division.

