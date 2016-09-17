Briefing newsmen here, AICC spokesman Randeep Surjewala said the foul play of Modi and BJP on democracy has come full circle in the sensitive border state of Arunachal Pradesh today. “The People’s Party of Arunachal is the illegitimate child of BJP’s diabolical design to decimate democracy,” he alleged.

Stating that the mandate of the people of Arunachal to the Congress party has been robbed in broad daylight, he said Modi and Shah helm a party that rode to power in the country on the solemn promise of ‘cooperative federalism’.

Joining issues, the Congress in-charge for the Northeast Dr CP Joshi said that muscle and money power was misused to purchase loyalty.