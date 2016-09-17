 
Guwahati, Saturday, September 17, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Murder of cooperative federalism: Cong
Spl Correspondent
 NEW DELHI, Sept 16 - Terming the developments in Arunachal Pradesh as murder of cooperative federalism, the AICC on Friday held Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah responsible for it.

Briefing newsmen here, AICC spokesman Randeep Surjewala said the foul play of Modi and BJP on democracy has come full circle in the sensitive border state of Arunachal Pradesh today. “The People’s Party of Arunachal is the illegitimate child of BJP’s diabolical design to decimate democracy,” he alleged.

Stating that the mandate of the people of Arunachal to the Congress party has been robbed in broad daylight, he said Modi and Shah helm a party that rode to power in the country on the solemn promise of ‘cooperative federalism’.

Joining issues, the Congress in-charge for the Northeast Dr CP Joshi said that muscle and money power was misused to purchase loyalty.

City »
State »
  • Biswakarma puja today
  • Enthusiasm marks Das Lakshan Parva
  • CM for sustained gas supply
  • Warrant against ex-poll official
  • BBCI inks MoU to create human resources
  • Release our personnel, Agri Dept tells NRC
  • Toilets for model village
  • Accused in hit-and-run case held
    		•
  • Raha village electrified after 70 years
  • Noa poses threat at Kalaigaon
  • Plea for new outlook on Sankaradeva
  • Golden jubilee prog of Golakganj Sahitya Sabha
  • AAJU silver jubilee function from today
  • BJP leader feted at Diphu
  • Tinsukia scribes hold workshop
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Ibobi to help start corpus fund for scribes
  • 6 dengue cases identified in Mizoram
  • ‘Internal dissent led to Arunachal development’
  • GHADC employees call of stir
  • Woman PREPAK ultra arrested
  • No-confidence against Mondal withdrawn
  • Females outnumber male voters in Mizoram
  • Blood donation camp held by CRPF in Tura
    		•
  • Feyenoord stun Man Utd as League starts
  • Biopic shows my journey: Dhoni
  • Narsingh’s dope case referred to CBI
  • Lopez hands Spain 1-0 lead
  • ACA to implement Lodha panel recommendations
  • Jagiroad football final
    		•