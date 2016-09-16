Laying stress on development of the historical temple town Biswanath Ghat as a tourist spot, he said that a hanging bridge has been proposed there for connecting the river island Uma Tumuni with Biswanath Ghat, which he felt would attract tourists. Visitors would also be able to appreciate the pristine natural beauty of Kaziranga National Park from the Brahmaputra riverside, he said.

As a part of this development project, the road to Biswanath Ghat from Pabhoi is being widened. A public-private partnership (PPP) mode would be encouraged in this endeavour, he added.

Explaining his efforts for uplift of healthcare services in Biswanath, MLA Borthakur announced that Biswanath Chariali Civil Hospital would be converted to a 200-bed hospital within this financial year and an amount of Rs 25 crore has been sanctioned by the State Government for this purpose. The much sought after blood bank would also be installed very soon in the hospital.

On the other hand, the proposal for an indoor stadium to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 6 crore near Biswanath Chariali Stadium has been sent to New Delhi for official sanction.

Talking about the education scenario, the BJP MLA said that BEd course would be introduced in Biswanath Chariali DIET from the next academic session in order to fulfil the greater interest of students. The Binapani Natya Mandir would also be renovated very soon, he assured. The press meet was attended by East Sonitpur BJP chief Paresh Borkakati, Biswanath Mandal BJP chief Bhaben Goswami and Mohan Mahanta, among others.