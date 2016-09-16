 
Guwahati, Friday, September 16, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Biswanath MLA charts out growth plans
Correspondent
 BISWANATH CHARIALI, Sept 15 - “All-round development of Biswanath Legislative Assembly Constituency is my first priority and the next five years will, in all probability, be a very tough time for me,” speculated MLA Pramod Borthakur while talking to mediapersons at the Circuit House here recently. He was presenting a brief account of his 100 days’ achievement of his tenure.

Laying stress on development of the historical temple town Biswanath Ghat as a tourist spot, he said that a hanging bridge has been proposed there for connecting the river island Uma Tumuni with Biswanath Ghat, which he felt would attract tourists. Visitors would also be able to appreciate the pristine natural beauty of Kaziranga National Park from the Brahmaputra riverside, he said.

As a part of this development project, the road to Biswanath Ghat from Pabhoi is being widened. A public-private partnership (PPP) mode would be encouraged in this endeavour, he added.

Explaining his efforts for uplift of healthcare services in Biswanath, MLA Borthakur announced that Biswanath Chariali Civil Hospital would be converted to a 200-bed hospital within this financial year and an amount of Rs 25 crore has been sanctioned by the State Government for this purpose. The much sought after blood bank would also be installed very soon in the hospital.

On the other hand, the proposal for an indoor stadium to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 6 crore near Biswanath Chariali Stadium has been sent to New Delhi for official sanction.

Talking about the education scenario, the BJP MLA said that BEd course would be introduced in Biswanath Chariali DIET from the next academic session in order to fulfil the greater interest of students. The Binapani Natya Mandir would also be renovated very soon, he assured. The press meet was attended by East Sonitpur BJP chief Paresh Borkakati, Biswanath Mandal BJP chief Bhaben Goswami and Mohan Mahanta, among others.

City »
State »
  • Railway track mishaps cause of concern
  • No need to panic over pest attack: Bora
  • Way of Rajkhowa ouster was humiliating: Gogoi
  • City woman enters Mrs India Earth finals
  • National Nodal Centre for Nursing inaugurated
  • Sahitya Sabha president flayed for ad
  • Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network launched
  • North East Book Fair from Nov 3
  • Thematic variations at drama festival
  • RBI official for improving financial literacy
    		•
  • Caterpillars infest paddy in Jorhat, Golaghat
  • Barpeta DC inspects worm-infested paddy fields
  • Angling fest in Nagaon from Oct 1
  • Book released
  • Centre’s move to link PDS to Aadhaar opposed
  • CM asks for immediate repairs on NH stretch
  • Hailakandi station will not be relocated: BJP
  • Officials inspect vegetable markets in Silchar
  • Shortfilm on women
  • Biswanath MLA charts out growth plans
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Heptulla calls for improving legal services
  • No-confidence motion against Mukul withdrawn
  • 'Trafficking cases in Meghalaya negligible'
  • Prez rule masterminded by Modi Govt: Cong
  • PLA worker apprehended
  • PRRS outbreak contained in Mizoram
  • MNF takes out rally against MLPC Act
  • Sukhoi lands in Agartala airport
  • Acharya for closer interaction with mainland
  • Security lapse during Union Minister’s visit
    		•
  • Ronaldo, Morata rescue Real from Sporting upset
  • India A struggle with 169/9 against Aussies
  • India gain 4 places in FIFA rankings
  • Bordoloi Trophy winners to pocket Rs 10 lakh
  • Golaghat to host NE tennis meet
  • Sepak takraw teams shine
  • State taekwondo teams announced
  • Jagiroad football
    		•