On the occasion of Hindi Divas, the film was released at the Women’s College Silchar on Wednesday.

Congratulating the crew, Dr Manoj Kumar Paul, principal of the college, said, “This is a great occasion for the people of Barak Valley, particularly for the women of the region.” He also said that the students of the college must seek inspiration from such an initiative.

Madan Singhal, the writer-cum-director of the film said that the initiative is the first of its kind in Barak Valley and has been accomplished with minimum crew and within only four months time. He was of the view that this is a message against the malaise of killing and torture of girl child and the practice among families not to send their girl child to schools and colleges for education.

“The film has obtained the certificate from Central Board of Film Certification as well,” Singhal claimed. Sneha Singhal, the assistant director of the film and also the lead actor expressed her happiness over the fact that their effort came true after days of hardship.