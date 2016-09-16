 
Guwahati, Friday, September 16, 2016
Officials inspect vegetable markets in Silchar
 SILCHAR, Sept 15 - Responding to allegations of inaction against the rising prices of essential commodities, particularly of potato, officials of the Cachar district administration visited the vegetable markets of Silchar city to take stock of the situation.

Rajib Roy, Additional Deputy Commissioner and in-charge of Food and Civil Supplies in the district said, “Officials of the district administration along with supply inspectors visited the major markets of the city like Fatak Bazar, National Highway municipal market, Tarapur market, Sanjay market etc. What we have understood is that the prices have gone down since new stock of vegetables like potato and onion arrived at the markets.” He also said that the teams visited two cold storages in the city, adding that they would continue the inspections and reach out to the rural markets as well.

On the other hand, DR Sigh, in-charge Superintendent of Food and Civil Supplies said that due to the arrival of fresh stock, wholesale prices of potato will be available at Rs 21/22 per kg and people can buy the commodity at reduced rates.

Biru Bora, Supply Inspector, said that barring the rates of Chana Dal which is sold at Rs 105 per kg, prices of other commodities are stable.

