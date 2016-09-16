



Reviewing government schemes and programmes at the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Sivasagar today, Sonowal asked the NHAI to undertake the repair works on a war footing to ease the difficulties of commuters.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister sought information from the District Agriculture Officer (DAO) about the teeming caterpillars wreaking havoc on crops. He directed the DAO to take remedial steps to save farmland from further devastation. He took stock of the activities of the Zilla Parishad, Power, Health, PWD, Public Health Engineering, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry departments.

The Chief Minister asked all the officers of the district to work as a team along with the Deputy Commissioner and render services for the welfare of all sections of the people.

MPs Rameswar Teli and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, several MLAs, Chief Secretary Vinod Kumar Pipersenia, Chief Minister’s Media Adviser Hrishikesh Goswami, Home Commissioner LS Changsan, the DC and SPs of Sivasagar and Charaideo, and officers of ONGC and OIL were also present in the meeting.