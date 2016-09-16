|
Book released
GUWAHATI, Sept 15 - On the occasion of the Silver Jubilee celebration of Bokakhat branch of Sandhani Lekhika Samaroh Samiti, a book titled Sri Baibhav Lakshmi Brat Katha, written by noted gynaecologist Dr Geeta Barua Nath, was released by Dr Saru Saharia Nath on September 10 last. For the benefit of poor students, an educational trust dedicated to the writer’s parents, Late Shivanath Baruah and Late Mrinalini Devi of Sarbaibandha in Jorhat, was also inaugurated on the occasion. The function was presided over by Samiti’s president Sukha Dutta and attended among others by writer Binita Dutta, Samiti’s secretary Subarna Saikia Bordoloi and Minoti Doley, a press release stated.