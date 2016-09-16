Staff reporter
GUWAHATI, Sept 15 - An angling festival and a workshop on recreational fisheries and eco-tourism in North East India will be held in Nagaon from October 1. The two-day programme is being organised by the Jasingfa fish-based eco-tourism centre in collaboration with the ICAR-Directorate of Coldwater Fisheries Research, Bhimtal, and the Coldwater Fisheries Society of India.
It may be mentioned here that Jasingfa is the first fish-based eco-tourism centre of the State and is situated at Dimoruguri, Nagaon. This centre has been attracting a sizeable number of foreign tourists besides domestic tourists.
Internationally noted scientists, policy makers, anglers, environmentalists, researchers, tourism experts and government officials will attend the workshop. A special programme with school students on conservation and angling will also feature during the event.