 
Guwahati, Friday, September 16, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Angling fest in Nagaon from Oct 1
Staff reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 15 - An angling festival and a workshop on recreational fisheries and eco-tourism in North East India will be held in Nagaon from October 1. The two-day programme is being organised by the Jasingfa fish-based eco-tourism centre in collaboration with the ICAR-Directorate of Coldwater Fisheries Research, Bhimtal, and the Coldwater Fisheries Society of India.

It may be mentioned here that Jasingfa is the first fish-based eco-tourism centre of the State and is situated at Dimoruguri, Nagaon. This centre has been attracting a sizeable number of foreign tourists besides domestic tourists.

Internationally noted scientists, policy makers, anglers, environmentalists, researchers, tourism experts and government officials will attend the workshop. A special programme with school students on conservation and angling will also feature during the event.

City »
State »
  • Railway track mishaps cause of concern
  • No need to panic over pest attack: Bora
  • Way of Rajkhowa ouster was humiliating: Gogoi
  • City woman enters Mrs India Earth finals
  • National Nodal Centre for Nursing inaugurated
  • Sahitya Sabha president flayed for ad
  • Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network launched
  • North East Book Fair from Nov 3
  • Thematic variations at drama festival
  • RBI official for improving financial literacy
    		•
  • Caterpillars infest paddy in Jorhat, Golaghat
  • Barpeta DC inspects worm-infested paddy fields
  • Angling fest in Nagaon from Oct 1
  • Book released
  • Centre’s move to link PDS to Aadhaar opposed
  • CM asks for immediate repairs on NH stretch
  • Hailakandi station will not be relocated: BJP
  • Officials inspect vegetable markets in Silchar
  • Shortfilm on women
  • Biswanath MLA charts out growth plans
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Heptulla calls for improving legal services
  • No-confidence motion against Mukul withdrawn
  • 'Trafficking cases in Meghalaya negligible'
  • Prez rule masterminded by Modi Govt: Cong
  • PLA worker apprehended
  • PRRS outbreak contained in Mizoram
  • MNF takes out rally against MLPC Act
  • Sukhoi lands in Agartala airport
  • Acharya for closer interaction with mainland
  • Security lapse during Union Minister’s visit
    		•
  • Ronaldo, Morata rescue Real from Sporting upset
  • India A struggle with 169/9 against Aussies
  • India gain 4 places in FIFA rankings
  • Bordoloi Trophy winners to pocket Rs 10 lakh
  • Golaghat to host NE tennis meet
  • Sepak takraw teams shine
  • State taekwondo teams announced
  • Jagiroad football
    		•