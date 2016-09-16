 
Guwahati, Friday, September 16, 2016
Barpeta DC inspects worm-infested paddy fields
Ann service
 PATACHARKUCHI, Sept 15 - Barpeta Deputy Commissioner Thaneswar Malakar today visited army worm-infested paddy fields at Bezkuchi-Barsahan and Barnalikuchi, along with a district-level agriculture team comprising the District Agriculture Officer, SDO (Civil) of Bajali and Circle Officer of Sarupeta, to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, the affected farmers, with the assistance of the Agriculture Department, are spraying pesticides in their fields to save the crops from army worms. The army worms have infested the area in the last few days.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that in Barpeta district, out of 16 circles, five circles have been affected, covering a total area of 2,041 hectares. He said that six ADCs have been visiting the affected areas in separate teams to take stock of the situation and distribute spray machines. The situation is under control, the DC claimed.

At Barsahan Bezkuchi, 600 bighas of paddy fields have been infested by army worms. At Pahala Simalubari and Doloigaon, 100 hectares of paddy fields have been attacked by swarms of caterpillars, posing a serious threat to cultivators. Agriculture Department workers and villagers stated that 50 per cent of the infestation has been controlled and hoped that the situation would be brought under control within a short span of time. The Agriculture Department has been supplying pesticides to farmers.

The Barpeta Deputy Commissioner also visited the Pahala Simalubari and Doloigaon and met the affected farmers.

