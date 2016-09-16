Correspondent
JAGIROAD, Sept 15 - Tiger Club, Bangthaigaon entered the final of the Naba Bora Memorial Football Tournament being played at the Jagi Kalpataru Puthibharal play ground.
In the first semifinal match played today, Tiger Club defeated Nabajagaran Sangha, Oujari 3-0. In the one-sided encounter Raju Deuri scored twice in the first session while Konti Bordoloi sealed the game at the fag end of the match.
Bhalukaguri FC will take on Konwargaon Football Eleven in the second semifinal tomorrow.