State taekwondo teams announced



GUWAHATI, Sept 15 - The All Assam Taekwondo Association announced the State teams for the 36th National Kyorugi and 9th National Junior Poomsae Taekwondo Championship to be held at Ludhiana from September 22 to 25. The teams – Junior boys: (U-45 kg) Hopun Mill, (U-48 Kg) Dhon Killing, (U-51 Kg) Bishal Rajak, (U-55 Kg) Dibya Jyoti Gogoi, (U-59 Kg) Suraj Saikia, (U-63 Kg) Kabul Basfore, (U-68 Kg) Dipankar Dhar, (U-73 Kg) Jisus Dutta, (U-78 Kg) Kabya Boro, (over 78 Kg) Sarang Diganta Das. Junior girls: (U-42 Kg) Dipika Hazarika, (U-44 Kg) Anjali Sahani, (U-46 Kg) Manu Mati Duhotia, (U-49 Kg) Luna Borah, (U-52 Kg) Isha Shiv, (U-55 Kg) Sabnam Begum, (U-59 Kg) Gargi Garima Kalita, (U-63 Kg) Rajashri Darabdhara, (U-68 Kg) Shivalika Patra Nabish, (over 68 Kg) Trishna Mom Barman. Individual girls : Indira Das. Individual boys: Pritam Kishor Borah. Pair: Swaraj Dev Boruah, Gargi Gorima Kalita. Girls group: Atlanta A Debangee Das, Indira Das, Tanushka Mandal Chakraborty.