Sepak takraw teams shine
Sports reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 15 - The State girls teams won gold and silver medals in the 20th Junior National Sepak Takraw Championship held at Debangiri, Karnataka from September 9 to 13.

The State sepak takraw body secretary Bishnu Ram Nunisa informed that the State girls won the gold medal in the doubles category while they managed to clinch a silver medal in the regu event.

The doubles team, comprising of A Priya Devi and Ochansan Devi defeated Maharashtra in the semifinal and Andhra Pradesh in the final. In the regu event, Assam beat Maharashtra in the semifinal and went down to Manipur in the final.

