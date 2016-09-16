The State sepak takraw body secretary Bishnu Ram Nunisa informed that the State girls won the gold medal in the doubles category while they managed to clinch a silver medal in the regu event.

The doubles team, comprising of A Priya Devi and Ochansan Devi defeated Maharashtra in the semifinal and Andhra Pradesh in the final. In the regu event, Assam beat Maharashtra in the semifinal and went down to Manipur in the final.